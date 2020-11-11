Union Boss Knew Of ‘Lords Of Doom’

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

FORMER union president at Bahamas Power and Light Paul Maynard has told The Tribune he was aware of the “dope smoking” actions of “Lords of Doom” and had warned them the union would not stand by them if the company took action against them.

The Tribune reported yesterday how former BPL foreman, Terrance Penn, was fired for permitting workers he supervised to “pay him for favours” and “allowing staff to do as they pleased” in return. He took legal action against BPL, however, on November 3 a Supreme Court ruling by Justice Ian Winder dismissed his case. The group of workers referred to themselves as “Lords of Doom”.

During the hearing Mr. Penn’s legal team brought on several witnesses from BPL to plead his case. That soon backfired when the witnesses, members of the “Lords of Doom” all concurred that the acts of “boozing and dope smoking” in fact took place and were covered up by Mr. Penn in return for payment.

“The union is not a get-out-of-jail-free card,” said Paul Maynard, former president, Bahamas Electrical Workers Union.

“Every meeting I had, I always told members that all scams and schemes should cease and desist from them. I told them, I do not want to know what they are doing, but if they are doing it they need to stop it because I for one will not be representing you if you get caught. The union is not a get-out-of-jail-free card and will not be used that way. That was my stance in that whole situation.”

Mr. Maynard, in charge of the BEWU at the time the drinking and cannabis smoking incidents occurred, said those involved could never have expected him to represent them after he repeatedly warned his members against misbehaviour while at work.

“They could not have expected me to make representation to the DPM, which was (Hon. Philip) “Brave” Davis at the time, or (Hon.) Desmond Bannister (Minister of Works) on their behalf when he took over,” Mr. Maynard insisted.

“I don’t believe in that. I think we had too many important issues that we had to deal with as opposed to getting people out (of trouble) who doing foolishness. That was my stance.

“I was the union head at the time and I gave my opinion. No one listened to me, so it is what it is. My opinion was that I do not condone wrong doing. I don’t. I saw wrong doing going on and I don’t condone wrong doing. They talked on themselves so obviously they were doing it.”

“If I was drinking and dope smoking and I talked on myself, then obviously it was going on,” Mr. Maynard concluded. “Obviously the guy’s rights had to be protected. Everyone has a right to fairness, but me, personally, I do not condone wrong doing. I just don’t.”

The “Lords of Doom”, stationed at BPL’s Clifton Pier plant, are said to have been allowed by Mr. Penn, to take their party of weed and booze near to the nearby sea during working hours, all for a fee.

The troubled power company, plagued with power outages and historical scandals, recently conducted a Voluntary Separation Employment Package that was criticised for the amounts of money allotted to some of the separated employees and the fact that many key staff were let go who then had to be brought back as paid consultants.

