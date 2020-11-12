Hope Remains For Pelican Point

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

EVEN after the devastation of Dorian a year ago, St Matthew’s Baptist Church continues to be a beacon of hope and a source of strength for East End residents in the Pelican Point community.

This year marks 120 years of its existence in East End, Grand Bahama. Hurricane Dorian destroyed the church and the recreation building last September, but restoration work is underway to restore them.

The Tribune spoke with Pastor Freddie Laing Jr, who, with some residents and volunteers, is carrying out repair work to the church’s recreation centre.

The church sustained severe damage. Although there are no doors or windows, worship services are held there on Sundays for residents who have returned.

“Our church ministry is 120 years old this year, Pastor Laing said proudly. Dorian came and nearly completely destroyed both buildings.”

Pelican Point is a quaint community along the southern coastline in East Grand Bahama, which experienced the brunt of the storm as it sat for 40 hours over the island and produced a 20ft to 25ft surge. Every structure there was destroyed.

Pastor Laing said that restoration is still very emotional and challenging, but residents are not giving up.

“The road to recovery still is rather an emotional one, simply because St Matthew’s Baptist Church is the only lighthouse in this community; this is all the people know; this is where they come for worship,” he said.

Fortunately, he said, they had received assistance from the Southern Baptist Church in the Louisiana and Mississippi districts. “They really have been instrumental and a source of strength for the restoration of the big building thus far,” he added.

He noted that Bruce Hicks, of Orlando, Florida, and Henry St George of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, have supported the restoration of the smaller (recreation) building that is next to the church.

Pastor Laing said the residents of Pelican Point are doing most of the work and labour. “So, God is good despite the challenges,” he stated. Had it not been for COVID-19, this would have been completed already.”

By March or April next year, he expects that both buildings should be completed.

“We still worship in the church with no windows or doors, and it is big enough so that we can social distance,” Pastor Laing said.

He noted that homes are also being rebuilt in the community.

“I am really blessed to be a part of this restoration process. These people in Pelican Point are amazing. With a little help, they are trying to make it work. Some of them are very old, but they are not giving up; they are fighting. You can look around and see construction going on,” he said.

“I know folks may say Dorian sat on us for nearly three days, why are you even going back there? But, this is home,” Pastor Laing said.

No lives were lost there during the storm.

“We did not lose anyone to the storm; we had three persons who stayed in the community during the storm, and all of them were accounted for, but one died afterward, but not related to that,” he said.