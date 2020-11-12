New Recruits Follow In Footsteps Of Dr Judson Eneas

FOLLOWING the tragic COVID-19 death of Dr Judson Eneas, founder and medical director of RenalMed Associates Medical Centre, the facility has welcomed two new doctors to its team.

Despite the great loss faced by the management and staff of RenalMed, compounded by the COVID-19 global pandemic, the team there has expressed a renewed optimism with the arrival of doctors Mucomba Millar and Monique Pratt.

“Although this year has not been easy on any of us, we are very grateful to have two esteemed medical doctors join our team in the persons of Dr Mucomba Millar and Dr Monique Pratt,” said Mrs Marcheta Eneas, Executive Director of RenalMed Associates Ltd.

Both doctors bring with them internationally recognised expertise and track records that have set them apart from industry peers, the facility said in a press statement Wednesday.

Dr Mucomba Millar was born and raised in Nassau. He obtained his medical degree at the University of the West Indies in Jamaica. His residency in Family Medicine was at the Bahamas campus of the University of the West Indies and completed fellowships in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, World Laparoscopy Hospital in New Delhi, India, and the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad, India.

Dr Millar is currently a consultant with the Public Hospitals Authority and has a special interest in cancer prevention and screening.

Dr Millar said: “I am very honored to work with this phenomenal team to serve present and future patients of RenalMed in this new capacity.”

Dr Monique Pratt will be serving as Medical Director.

She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts. She subsequently attended graduate school at Harvard University Graduate School of Arts and Science/Extension School in Cambridge, Massachusetts receiving a Master of Liberal Arts degree with a concentration in Biochemistry; also completing Post Baccalaureate Medical School Preparatory Programme at the Hahnemann University Medical School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“I am looking forward to building upon the legacy of Dr Eneas and continuing to provide high-quality care to kidney and internal medicine patients,” said Dr Pratt.

Her background also includes being awarded a two-year clinical research grant for Hypertension and Vascular Biology from the National Institute of Health. She completed her research fellowship at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama. She is a primary author on numerous high-ranked, peer-reviewed medical journals and book chapters published throughout the United States. During this time, she became a sub-specialist in Nephrology (kidney disease) and Hypertension, after receiving her fellowship training at the Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC

She has received many awards and honours during her career and was recognized and ranked as one of the “Top 10 Nephrologists in Florida” after practising for only four years privately in West Palm Beach, prior to returning home to The Bahamas. She has professional membership with the American Medical Association, American Society of Nephrology, American Society of Hypertension, and the National Kidney Foundation.

Dr Pratt is currently a Consultant in Medicine and Nephrology for the Public Hospitals Authority and is the host of Ask the Doctor, a health tips feature broadcast on ZNS TV.

RenalMed Associates Medical Centre is a top medical facility providing Hemodialysis, Internal Medicine and Family Practice services; offering its patients specialized care for renal disease, total healthcare solutions and the highest quality of preventive care.