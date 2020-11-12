Sandilands Patient Dies By Suicide

A WOMAN died after attempting suicide at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre on Sunday.

The Public Hospital Authority confirmed the news in a press statement yesterday.

While they did not identify the woman, PHA said she was 52 years old.

The patient, according to PHA, tried to kill herself at the rehabilitation centre on Sunday and was subsequently taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital.

However, officials said she was pronounced dead at the hospital upon arrival.

PHA said investigations are continuing into the matter.

There have been several suicide attempts this year.

On September 19, a Grand Bahama woman was saved from taking her own life after she was found in the sea.

The incident came less than a week after police said a 29-year-old Grand Bahama man was in hospital following a suspected attempted suicide incident at Eight Mile Rock.

And nearly two weeks earlier, police in Nassau said a concerned citizen rescued a man from his car after he drove off Montagu Ramp into the waters below in an attempted suicide.