Sandilands Patient Dies By Suicide

A WOMAN died after attempting suicide at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre on Sunday.
The Public Hospital Authority confirmed the news in a press statement yesterday.
While they did not identify the woman, PHA said she was 52 years old.
The patient, according to PHA, tried to kill herself at the rehabilitation centre on Sunday and was subsequently taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital.
However, officials said she was pronounced dead at the hospital upon arrival.
PHA said investigations are continuing into the matter.
There have been several suicide attempts this year.
On September 19, a Grand Bahama woman was saved from taking her own life after she was found in the sea.
The incident came less than a week after police said a 29-year-old Grand Bahama man was in hospital following a suspected attempted suicide incident at Eight Mile Rock.
And nearly two weeks earlier, police in Nassau said a concerned citizen rescued a man from his car after he drove off Montagu Ramp into the waters below in an attempted suicide.
Comments
GodSpeed 7 hours, 15 minutes ago
Those Sandilands nurses don't care if the patients kill themselves, because less work for them. How exactly did the patient manage to commit suicide anyway when they're supposed to be under the supervision of the nurses.
ISpeakFacts 6 hours, 41 minutes ago
Nearly all of the nurses in this country are obese, unprofessional, and lack proper training, they only show up to collect their paycheck and couldn't care less what happens to the patients!
thephoenix562 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
You don't know what you are talking about.
tribanon 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
Worse still Minnis himself doesn't give a shiit about the poor helpless elderly and mentally ill people in our country.
stillwaters 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
She seemed determined to end her life. So sad
John 56 minutes ago
The headline on this story is misleading and the details are wrong. The patient was not admitted to Sandilands. She was still under observation at PMH when the unfortunate incident occurred. And to chastise and slander all nurses in the country for this tragedy is outrageous and wrong. Mental patients or persons under stress can change personalities in the spur of a moment and in the absence of details, no one should cast aspersions.
