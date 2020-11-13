Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Stealing

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A man who attempted to steal a part from a woman’s car was bound over to keep the peace for one year on Friday.

Police arrested Samuel Pierre, 25, after he tried to steal the catalytic converter of Sandra Cooke’s Toyota Camry on November 10.

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted stealing during a hearing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

The court heard on the day in question, Ms Cooke observed Pierre under her car appearing to move something. She told police she had not given anyone permission to do so, so she approached the defendant and questioned him. When she did, Pierre told her he had the right to remove the part because the car did not belong to anybody. He then jumped into his vehicle and drove off. After Ms Cooke filed an official complaint with police, Pierre was arrested. In an interview at a nearby station, he admitted to the offence.

During the hearing, Pierre told the magistrate he was “terribly sorry” for what he had done. He claimed that someone had told him he could carry the car, but said it turned out that the vehicle did not belong to the person who gave him permission to do so.

As a result, Magistrate McKinney accepted the accused’s guilty plea. Pierre was subsequently bound over to keep the peace for a year. Magistrate McKinney said if he failed to do so, he would be fined $500 or sentenced to three months behind bars.