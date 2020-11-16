‘How Can Albany Go Ahead Without Asking South Ocean Residents?’

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS of South Ocean Village yesterday criticised Albany for allegedly going forward with their latest project without consulting the surrounding community.

Last month, Tribune Business reported that the luxury resort community was planning a phased redevelopment of its South Ocean neighbour, which will transform the waterfront of the former 363-acre hotel site via Albany West. The project also involves the demolition of existing structures connected to the South Ocean resort.

On Sunday, residents of that community told the press they want to consult with the relevant authorities to ensure the new project does not have any negative impacts on their neighbourhood.

Ronald Jones, president of the South Ocean Village Association, said while the close-knit community has no objection to the proposed development, they feel disrespected by the lack of consultancy with developers.

“We have had close consultation with all of the previous developers and we have a few points that I wish to point out,” he stated. “Firstly, we believe the beach access should remain public for good for all of this community. It is unclear based on the two drawings that were submitted how the road diversion will impact access to the community and subsequent inconveniences.

“We are also concerned about the implementation of measures in the event of the BPL fuel line being compromised during construction... and noise pollution outside of the traditional waking hours during the demolition and construction phases of the project”.

Mr Jones said residents would also like information on security measures being implemented during and after the construction stages and said they wished to know which traffic control and safety measures are being proposed to address the potential increase of traffic volume.

He added: “Similarly, what drainage measures are proposed to avoid flooding in this area? (Because) in this area we experience a lot of flooding. Additionally, will the existing utility poles be replaced with underground power lines? And will there be additional street lights in this vicinity?

“We (also) wish to know whether the remaining property of the South Ocean Beach resort would remain zoned for hotel resort and amenities use. Finally, we would like to know the traffic implications of the proposed construction of the panel for the golf carts connecting the new project to Albany West. This is a tranquil and safe community and we wish to preserve and expect the relevant authorities to protect us from all potential irresponsible and unscrupulous impacts to our residences”.

Mr Jones insisted the community was not against the development and were only “desirous” of being included in the project. He said they were voicing their concerns because they had written to the “various authorities” and kept “hearing rumours” of the hotel being sold, without ever getting a “concrete response”.

Andrew Strachan, a long-time resident of the community, also told reporters that they have always had a good relationship with the “previous and prospective developers that came along over the years”. He said while the neighbourhood welcomes change, they also want to have a “discussion” with the relevant authorities to have their concerns considered.

Likewise, Clement Maynard, another concerned resident, said based on their understanding, “the law was not followed” with the way the Albany West project was executed.

“We know from other communities and other projects and dealings that the local community is supposed to be consulted,” he said. “We were never consulted, nobody has asked us what our view is, no one has asked us how we feel about what’s happening and how it affects us. In fact, they have not even given us a presentation of what they intend to do.

“So we are left to guess, we are left to look at the newspaper, an advertisement or plan and guess what it is that they intend to do on our doorstep and we have a problem with that, because that is not the way in 2020 that we expect things to be run”.

Mr Maynard said they are also concerned that the new project may hamper the community’s access to South Ocean beach.

“For time immemorial, we have had access to our beach. Now we’re left to ponder whether we will be locked out and the beach will be left to those who purchase into the project and we will be on the outside as community members looking in,” he stated.

“So in a nutshell, we are not against development, we welcome development that is positive development for the developer and positive development for the community. So unless and until we know what is happening and we’re provided with the details of the project, we remain concerned and we are raising our voice very, very early so that those who are supposed to be enforcing the law and ensuring that our voices are heard, will get down to business and make sure that our concerns are known and that we are aware of whatever impact they are planning for this area”.

Yesterday, The Tribune reached out to Works Minister Desmond Bannister who said his ministry was not involved with the project.

This newspaper also contacted Jason Callender, a partner at Albany, for comment on the matter. He also said he was not involved with this phase of the development.

All attempts to reach the Albany representative to whom he referred The Tribune were unsuccessful up to press time.