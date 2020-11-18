Pm Intends To Extend State Of Emergency Till December 28th

Reader poll
Do you agree with the PM's decision to extend the state of emergency until December 28th?
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis gave notice in the House of Assembly Wednesday evening of his intention to extend the country’s state of emergency until December 28th.
The current emergency resolution ends on November 30th.
The move came as a surprise last night as many expected the orders to end this month.
Last month the prime minister said the discontinuation of COVID-19 Emergency Powers Orders would depend on an improvement of virus-related cases.
And the situation has made a turn for the better.
On Tuesday, Ministry of Health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 7,323. Twenty-three people are currently hospitalised with the virus and there have been 163 deaths to date.
On Monday there were 56 newly confirmed cases, whereas on Sunday and Saturday there were 30 and 40 cases respectively.
The previous day, health officials said there were 23 new cases.
The two days prior saw a combination of 112 cases.
These numbers pale in comparison to the rise in cases in the immediate days ahead of the last extension of emergency orders – more than 400.
The draft resolution for the impending extension says it “continues to be necessary and expedient for securing the public safety, the defence of the Bahamas, the maintenance of public order, the suppression of mutiny, rebellion and riot, and for maintaining supplies and services essential to the life and well-being of the community to continue in force, the second proclamation, the Emergency Powers (COVID-19 Pandemic) Regulations, 2020…”
Last month, 14 MPs voted in favour of extending the state of emergency resolution – there were no votes against it. Twenty-four parliamentarians were absent from the vote. Many of them were absent because of COVID-19 curfew rules or because they had been exposed to the virus and could not attend Parliament proceedings.
Former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands joined opposition MPs in saying he did not support extending the emergency orders.
Reacting last month to news of the emergency resolution’s extension, Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said the country has “proclamation fatigue.”
During a speech in Parliament yesterday, the prime minister implored Bahamians to continue following health protocols like wearing a mask, adhering to physical distancing, washing hands regularly and avoiding large gatherings and social events.
“As we have seen on other islands, and as domestic and international tourists begin to travel to more Family Islands, there is a greater likelihood of the spread of the virus,” he said.
Governor General CA Smith initially made a proclamation of emergency on March 17, 2020.
Comments
Amused 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
This man is just drunk with power at this point, and he doesn't want to let it go
TalRussell 3 hours, 1 minute ago
What can a comrade say to a hooked on tourists arriving man's who has known he'll be back in less than 3 weeks announcing a complete lockdown of entire colony's 1200 Out Islands, Cays, and Rocks? Many more be hospitalised with even more than before dying in shortage beds and nurses ICU by when Christmas morning arrives.. Shakehead once for upyeahvote, twice for not?
John 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
Just knew you had to have a relationship with The Tribune to be posting your incomprehensible crap for so long and with such consistency and they allow it. Now I have affirmation
John 3 hours, 1 minute ago
China has 324 cases of Corona and hardly any deaths. It flattened its curve since March and has hardly exceeded more than 20 daily cases since then. The United States is one of the few countries in the world that never flattened its Corona curve and both its numbers of new cases and deaths continue to skyrocket. Mercilessly.. And while The Bahamas has flattened its curve for the second time, data clearly shows its increases in new cases is directly linked to travel to the United States, which the PM has described as ‘a coliseum of Corona.. the fact is America lacked leadership when it came to battling the Corona virus . In fact it can be said, with little contradiction that the embattled and outgoing president is responsible for most of the new surge in Corona cases and deaths. Just match the areas of the greatest surges with his super spreader , non social distancing, no mask wearing political rallies. And if America had followed the actions of most of the rest of the world and locked down its population for just a short while and enforced other safety measures, not only would the world been much more successful in battling this virus, but the death rate would be much lower. But instead the US is now seeing a threefold increase in new cases snd a tragic unprecedented 40 percent increase in deaths. And now to try enforce lockdown s and curfews and closing of risky, non essential businesses will be even more painful as these businesses have already suffered and many are now shuttered and employees have exhausted all their savings and unemployment benefits. Can this country allow itself to become reinfected?
John 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Personally I look at the two new vaccines that claim to have an effective rate beyond 85% with suspicion. As long as the common flu was around, there was no vaccine that effective and without side effects. Hope they are not, deceitfully trying to factor herd immunity into the effectiveness of these two ‘very rushed’ vaccines.
