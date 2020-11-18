Pm Intends To Extend State Of Emergency Till December 28th

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis gave notice in the House of Assembly Wednesday evening of his intention to extend the country’s state of emergency until December 28th.

The current emergency resolution ends on November 30th.

The move came as a surprise last night as many expected the orders to end this month.

Last month the prime minister said the discontinuation of COVID-19 Emergency Powers Orders would depend on an improvement of virus-related cases.

And the situation has made a turn for the better.

On Tuesday, Ministry of Health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 7,323. Twenty-three people are currently hospitalised with the virus and there have been 163 deaths to date.

On Monday there were 56 newly confirmed cases, whereas on Sunday and Saturday there were 30 and 40 cases respectively.

The previous day, health officials said there were 23 new cases.

The two days prior saw a combination of 112 cases.

These numbers pale in comparison to the rise in cases in the immediate days ahead of the last extension of emergency orders – more than 400.

The draft resolution for the impending extension says it “continues to be necessary and expedient for securing the public safety, the defence of the Bahamas, the maintenance of public order, the suppression of mutiny, rebellion and riot, and for maintaining supplies and services essential to the life and well-being of the community to continue in force, the second proclamation, the Emergency Powers (COVID-19 Pandemic) Regulations, 2020…”

Last month, 14 MPs voted in favour of extending the state of emergency resolution – there were no votes against it. Twenty-four parliamentarians were absent from the vote. Many of them were absent because of COVID-19 curfew rules or because they had been exposed to the virus and could not attend Parliament proceedings.

Former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands joined opposition MPs in saying he did not support extending the emergency orders.

Reacting last month to news of the emergency resolution’s extension, Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said the country has “proclamation fatigue.”

During a speech in Parliament yesterday, the prime minister implored Bahamians to continue following health protocols like wearing a mask, adhering to physical distancing, washing hands regularly and avoiding large gatherings and social events.

“As we have seen on other islands, and as domestic and international tourists begin to travel to more Family Islands, there is a greater likelihood of the spread of the virus,” he said.

Governor General CA Smith initially made a proclamation of emergency on March 17, 2020.