Festival Place Demolition Almost Complete

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DEMOLITIONS of the former Bahamas Customs Warehouse and Festival Place on Prince George Wharf are almost complete in the transformation of Nassau Cruise Port with construction set to begin at the end of the month.

Director of Projects & Facilities for Nassau Cruise Port Ltd, Lionel Turnquest made the announcement as he gave an update on the project’s progress to reporters yesterday, when he further noted demolition works on festival place as being nearly completed.

“During the lockdown periods, we have started demolitions of the various buildings with the intent to advance the works as quickly as possible so we commence with the demolitions of the customs warehouse, or the old customs building warehouse as it is referred to,” he said.

“And we have now moved in to the demolition of the festival place which is about 90 percent complete and then we are moving on slowly to complete the rest of the demolition throughout the rest of this year and into early next year.”

With the construction team now fully mobilized on island, Mr Turnquest added that workers are getting prepared to begin construction very soon.

“They are getting their site compound and site area ready, they’ve already started receiving piles, stock piling their piles and getting prepared for the construction. If you’re able to pass by the port you’ll also see all of their barges, cranes, etc, are on island and ready to go.”

“The intended start date for the first part is the 30th of November which is a big date for us and because we talk about that is the sound of the future and you will hear the sound of the future when we start. Everybody will know that we are here and we are going to blow the cruise industry out of the water with our product.”

He added: “So, you will start hearing over the next few months which will be the commencement of the marine construction. In February of next year, you will start seeing super structures going up.”

“Obviously, the infrastructure will have to be put in as well but you should start seeing things starting to happen above ground where I think the excitement will start to build even further.”

During yesterday’s press conference, CEO of Nassau Cruise Port Ltd, Mike Maura Jr, described the demolition works as “ two very significant monumental events.”

“This month is the month that we’re going to begin see some real things happening. Obviously, the demolition of the customs warehouse and the demolition of festival place are two very significant monumental events in their own right,” he said.

“It is going to be exciting to see to begin to see the piles being driven to create a new oasis, it’s going to be exciting to see the sheet pile coming together, it’s going to be exciting to see the sheet pile being driven to the west end to create additional commercial space for authentically Bahamian and Bahamian experiences...so, this construction activity has been anticipated, it’s exciting and we can’t wait to get going.”

Last year, the Minnis administration signed a Heads of Agreement for a $250m project with Global Ports Holding to redevelop and manage the Nassau Cruise Port.

The project is designed to act as a catalyst for downtown Nassau’s revival once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

It is also expected to transform the cruise port experience for passengers and residents, and revitalise the waterfront for businesses and tourists.

The redevelopment will include improved retail facilities, the construction of a new terminal building, the creation of an event and entertainment area, and new food and beverage facilities.

It will also includes a waterfront park, a harbour village, new inner harbour, amphitheatre and a Junkanoo museum.