In-School Classes ‘Going Well’ In Grand Bahama

A GRAND Bahama education official says resumed face-to-face instruction is going well in the island’s public schools.

“We are happy our schools are operating safely, and we want to assure the public that schools are operating in a very safe environment and that students and teachers are safe,” said District Superintendent of Schools in Grand Bahama Ivan Butler .

There are some 14 public schools on Grand Bahama with others in Bimini, Abaco and the nearby cays.

In October, the Ministry of Education resumed face-to-face instructions at schools for some islands. Some schools are utilising both the virtual and face-to-face learning models, known as the hybrid model.

The Freeport Primary School, which used the hybrid model, had suspended face-to-face instruction after a teacher of that school tested positive for COVID-19 in the latter part of October.

Mr Butler said Freeport Primary is now “completely operational”.

“We have no cases of anything at the school. All students and teachers are presently there, with exception to one or two teachers out on maternity leave,” he said.

“Our face-to-face instruction is doing very well not only at Freeport Primary, but the entire district. We are very pleased with the feedback from parents, and they are pleased with what is going on, and we hope to continue to keep students and teachers safe during this time.”

Superintendent Butler said there had been situations where people in schools had to quarantine because members of their family may have been exposed or advised to quarantine.

“We have a COVID-19 protocol that we are adhering to. Whenever there is an incident, we contact the relevant authorities, the Ministry of Health, Department of Environmental Health Service,” he said.

He stressed safety is the priority.

“We are all about keeping everyone safe, and our theme in education is ‘Safety First, Education Always.’ And so we take the safety of our staff and students very seriously, and we are ensuring that every effort is made to keep them safe,” Mr Butler said.