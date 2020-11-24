Minnis: Stay At Home - And Don’T Give The Gift Of Covid For Thanksgiving

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday warned Bahamians against celebrating Thanksgiving outside of their homes, saying they may give their families and friends the “gift of COVID” if they gather for the usual social events.
He also repeated his plea for residents not to travel to the United States unless absolutely necessary as that country continues to struggle with a surge of COVID-19 cases.
His comments during an event marking the official opening of the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation’s new building on East Street Hill comes as The Bahamas has seemingly arrested control of the COVID-19 health crisis, with only 18 cases of the virus confirmed on Sunday and only 21 people in hospital with the disease at last report.
“I want to advise Bahamians that next week is Thanksgiving and very soon it is Christmas,” Dr Minnis said.
“We must not let our guards down, we must continue our social distancing and wearing of masks.
“We must follow the advice even of the CDC in the United States of America who has advised its citizens to minimise the participation in Thanksgiving dinner.
“(The CDC) advised that they should participate only within their homes as opposed to travelling with others as this can assist with spreading the COVID disease.
“I advise Bahamians who participate in Thanksgiving to do the same. They should stay in their own home environment as was said by the Centre for Disease Control and minimise your travel to partake with others.
“Rather than giving your friends, neighbours or colleagues a gift of Christmas, you may possibly give them a gift of COVID, which can be extremely dangerous and detrimental.
“I would also advise all Bahamians who want and have made arrangements to travel to our neighbours in the north, I would advise that only those that are of emergency and absolutely essential to travel because the virus has no boundaries. The virus can be brought back to our shores and thus destroy our Christmas.
“Not only that, but our hotels are about to open. This could commence a third surge within our Commonwealth.
“A third surge can be worse than the second surge and it may result in further stagnation of our economy as our hotels which are already making plans and preparations to open and our young people who are already making plans and preparation stop commence employment, they too can be compromised and not be able to start their work.”
Dr Minnis said there is light at the end of the tunnel of the COVID-19 crisis, pointing to recent good news regarding vaccines.
“We must still not let our guard down,” he cautioned.
“We must practice the protocols that have been established and await the vaccines.
“But if we want a beautiful Christmas then I would advise that we follow the protocols and do not let our guard down and minimise any travel that you have to our northern neighbours, but try to utilise your travel within The Bahamas.
“We have beautiful islands and it’s only guests, visitors and tourists who recognise the beauty of The Bahamas.
“Many want to come and I am certain that those in the Family Islands will welcome you. Many of our islands are COVID free, let us utilise the services there.”
Comments
Topdude 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
Thank you Mr. Prime Minister for your continued leadership on this pandemic as well as every other dimension to your role as our guide and shepherd.
What can those who have been refusing to listen to you and follow your guidance say now? Absolutely nothing. Please lengthen the curfew and strengthen the sanctions for violating them.
Mr. Prime Minister we know these are difficult times for you in leading the nation. However there is no one else who has the capacity, at this critical juncture in our nation’s history, to carry this mantle of leadership. The Almighty will continue to bless you as you carry out your Task.
There are a bunch of critics who seize any opportunity to cast aspersions at you and your colleagues in the Cabinet. Please ignore them. These are jealous individuals who have deep seated psychological problems. They need help.
ohdrap4 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
How much they pay in your office topdude?
I need a job and I can grovel.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
does he realize that for most Bahamians celebrating thanksgiving is an at work gathering?
UN 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
I sent a letter and an email to Dr. Minnis back in February (way before any talk of lockdowns) and I’ve sent countless emails since then. He can’t respond or contact a woman who’s entitled to a lot of money? In other countries, just being a rap star $ means you can have the President on speed dial (former career as a drug dealer - irrelevant). He’s been pictured with the gaming brothers - who introduced gambling to the addictive personality masses but he can’t contact a woman entitled to money who’s outnumbered by evil?
I called his office for the first time today and obvious stalling tactics occurred (on hold for 30 mins just to leave a msg with his assistant). His assistant was very dismissive, at first ‘Oh I don’t see your email address’ - meaning - I may delete it on sight? But why no response to the LETTER I mailed back in February? Then she finally spotted the address. And, ‘Oh I don’t think he’ll call’ - meaning - I won’t give him the msg?
Who do they work for? Why not give him the message and let the big boy take it from there (why did they act like moma protecting a teen boy?). A citizen of this country can’t get answers? She even asked if I went to the police. Those ‘professionals’ have also taunted a woman for eight years (just last week a gal cop said a sexual taunt in the foodstore - seemed to be waiting for me to appear).
The people of this nation keep forgetting this country is just one of many nations in this region - they act oddly but forget they’re tourism ambassadors (how many rich people had to see twitching lunatics?)
Hopefully, I will hear from him soon.
DDK 48 minutes ago
Thought the big turkey Thursday thankgsgiving was a U. S. holiday , 😂
