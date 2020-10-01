Shoplifter Sentenced To Six Months Jail For Theft

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 55-year-old man was sentenced to six months in prison after he was caught attempting to steal an assortment of hygienic products from a local pharmacy last week.

Police arrested Lindon Johnson after he stuffed two packs of razors, four packs of women’s deodorant and six packs of Axe deodorant in his shirt while he was at Lowe’s Pharmacy on September 29.

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted stealing during his hearing before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis yesterday.

The court was told that the store manager for Lowe’s Pharmacy in the South West Plaza was in the front office viewing the cameras, when she saw an unknown man dressed in dark clothing and a bright fluorescent vest take items off a shelf and stuff them in his shirt. After viewing the footage, the manager notified another employee who alerted a security guard who stopped Johnson.

The defendant was taken to a bathroom where he was detained until police arrived. When they searched Johnson, they discovered $93 worth of products in his shirt. He was arrested. In an interview at a station, Johnson admitted to the offence and told officers he stuffed the items in his shirt because he did not intend to pay for them.

Johnson told the magistrate he was not working because he was having difficulty finding employment since he suffered from asthma and arthritis. He also said he was remorseful for his actions and noted he had never broken into anybody’s home or approached someone to try and rob him.

Magistrate Rolle-Davis noted Johnson had been charged for similar offences in the past and had spent three months on remand for stealing. He said it appeared the defendant was a “common thief” since his actions proved he had not made any effort to change his ways. He sentenced Johnson to six months in prison.