Collie To Pursue Collegiate Baseball With Warriors

FOLLOWING a short stint in the minor leagues, another Bahamian baseball player will have the opportunity at collegiate baseball when the season opens for the upcoming campaign.

After just two seasons in the minor leagues, Dominique Collie plans to pursue collegiate baseball with Webber International University Warriors.

Collie spent last season as a redshirt and appears as a junior on the Warriors roster for the 2021 season.

Webber was 18-11 last season before the season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collie spent last summer with the Palm Beach Diamond Ducks in the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League (SFCBL). The SFCBL is a summer league for current collegiate players from across the nation. With 10 teams spanning from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale in a 44-game regular season.

In 18 games he hit .237 with 11 runs and four stolen bases.

At 17-years-old, Collie was an international signing by the Arizona Diamondbacks in March 2017.

He spent his first season of pro baseball in the Dominican Republic Summer League with the DSL Diamondbacks. In 37 games he hit .245 with a .717 OPS, with 18 runs, six RBI and 33 total bases. In 2018 he advanced to the Arizona Fall League where hit .127 with a .445 OPS four RBI and 10 runs.

Now 20, as an international signee he has taken advantage of the opportunity to retain his NCAA eligibility and play collegiately.

Webber competes in the Sun Conference of the NAIA.