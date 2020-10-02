A Comic's View: There Can Be Another Way

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

THIS week, I had another encounter at the barber shop and it turned out to be quite informative.

You see my barber shop is located on a very busy part of West Bay Street and is surrounded by a liquor store and a gas station, so there’s always quite the hustle and bustle going on.

As I exited the gas station and headed towards my car, an older gentleman (obviously a veteran in that ‘institution’ called marriage) stuck his head out of the barber shop and bellowed “Naughty, look here man.”

He beckoned me over and after a pleasant introduction, he stated that he was a die-hard fan of my radio show and he just came across last week’s column which he also enjoyed.

He then shared with me that he supported the legalisation and decriminalisation of marijuana both medicinally and recreationally, going as far to say that marijuana saved his marriage.

MARIJUANA AND MENOPAUSE

Apparently after their children were grown and off to college his wife began to go through menopause, which is no picnic for anyone involved. I’ve heard a few horror stories around the poker table in my time in this regard. Now to make a short story shorter, after vacationing together in Jamaica, his wife returned home with a holistic herbal remedy, “marijuana tea”, introduced to her by a family member.

According to the veteran, it completely eliminated his wife’s hot flashes, fluctuating weight gain and most importantly her, and I quote “stinking, disgusting, evil” mood swings.

I laughed at his vivid descriptions but deep down inside I said a prayer that my wife never experiences this (I must admit his account scared me!)

His information also made me research his claims. I always like to cover all the bases, and low and behold, look at what I found.

PEACE AND QUIET

Researchers with the San Francisco VA Health Care System released the findings during the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of The North American Menopause Society, which began this week.

Researchers said they examined a sample of 232 women veterans living in Northern California.

A very limited scope agreed but enough to collect pertinent data.

The findings do still suggest that marijuana may be more prevalent as a menopause treatment than previously understood.

According to the study, “current” or “ever use marijuana” for menopause symptom management was reported by 27 percent of all participants, while an additional 10 percent expressed interest in potential future use.

Carolyn Gibson, a psychologist and researcher at the San Francisco VA Health Care System and the lead author of the study, said: “The findings suggest that marijuana use to manage menopause symptoms may be relatively common.

“However, we do not know whether marijuana use is safe or effective for menopause symptom management or whether women are not discussing these decisions with their healthcare providers—particularly in the VA, where marijuana is considered an illegal substance under federal guidelines,” Gibson also said in a statement. “This information is important for healthcare providers, and more research in this area is needed.”

Dr Stephanie Faubion, the medical director of the North American Menopause Society, said: “The findings point to a trend and the need for more research relative to the potential risks and benefits of medicinal marijuana use for the management of bothersome menopause symptoms.”

This is definitely something that needs to be addressed by The Office Of The Spouse.

In fact The Office of The Spouse should champion the cause of legalising medicinal marijuana at least, seeing how it has the potential to save relationships and potentially eliminate “nagging” and “rowing” from Bahamian households once and for all.

A risk well worth the reward if you ask me!

MORE MPS NEED TO BE LIKE MIKE

I had a great interview with the Minister of Agriculture and Marco City MP Michael Pintard this week regarding agriculture and marine and natural resources.

It was a very candid, honest, informative and objective interview. Which in all honesty is quite refreshing these days, especially in politics.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

It’s not a myth Bahamians can feed ourselves and during this global pandemic more Bahamians have become interested in backyard farming.

If you happen to be one of those interested in back yard farming, the Ministry of Agriculture provides everything you need to get started.

Local farmers and enthusiasts were able to sign up and get assistance in starting up.

The Ministry of Agriculture is producing 10,000 backyard kits in the first phase and will add another 10,000 for phase two.

1,000 hydroponics systems have been ordered and the training and installation for that programme started last weekend on Grand Bahama.

In addition to the backyard farming and hydroponics the ministry has also introduced an egg programme for poultry farmers and enthusiasts alike.

8,000 chicks with another 4,000 remaining to be disbursed in the first phase. Then another 10,000 in the second phase.

In effect empowering Bahamians to feed themselves and potentially entire neighbourhoods and constituencies if managed properly.

Mr Pintard also highlighted the implementation of community farming that is starting in his constituency of Marco City and Central Grand Bahama.

A new fisheries bill, which he expects to be tabled in a few weeks, as well as expanding the National Dive Programme to train young Bahamians to become divers, creating employment opportunities on multiple levels in various maritime industries all the while eliminating the need for foreign divers in the aforementioned maritime industries.

Job well done, Mr Pintard.

I HAD A DREAM

Finally I must share this with you. After watching the crap show inside of a train wreck known as the US Presidential debate, I fell asleep and had a dream. In my dream - in accordance with his strong fascination with POTUS Donald Trump - the Competent Authority (aka Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis) agreed to a debate (now you know I had to be dreaming, because ‘Doc’ don’t do debates) with Opposition Leader Phillip ‘Brave’ Davis with none other than Rodney Moncur as moderator. In a word, “Wow!”

Thank goodness I can remember my dreams photographically, and I don’t miss on one single detail. While Jokers Wild remains closed I need another source of income until it reopens, so I’m going to turn this dream into a reality and (more importantly) a pay cheque.

I can see it now ... Coming soon to REV TV...the Great Bahamian Debate on PPV!

Oh, and if you try to steal my idea, I’ve already given a fully detailed document to my lawyer to protect my intellectual property. So be forewarned, or I may have to turn you into an alternate source of income.