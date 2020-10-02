A Helping Hand Back To School

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force handed out school supplies at the Pinewood Gardens Park yesterday.

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said once a month police will be conducting different initiatives, which include community policing exercises as well as road checks to clamp down on crime and ensure COVID-19 protocols are being adhered to.

“What is happening here today is countrywide...we have every commander on every island in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas out today in their community interacting with their persons,” he said.

The park was buzzing with children and music. Children lined up to either get a haircut or their hair braided.

Books and bags with school supplies were also given out along with food and drinks.

The police also presented tablets to Cleveland Eneas Primary School which the school’s acting principal Yolanda Rolle said will go a “long way”.

“Even this morning we had parents calling in and we know that the Department of Education is doing a stellar job in terms of trying to provide laptops and tablets for teachers and students who do not have them,” she said.

“We’re first addressing the students who are on the national lunch programme but we have a lot of students whose parents are at this time who’ve lost their jobs.”

Police were also on the streets doing roadblocks, which Commissioner Rolle said is also a part of his policing plan.

“That’s a part of my overall strategy today, like I said once a month we are going to be out. It changes from month to month, today we decided to do road checks throughout the islands. That’s just one of my initiatives in the crime fight,” he told reporters.