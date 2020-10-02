Industrial Tribunal In Grand Bahama Opens New Premises

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The Industrial Tribunal in Grand Bahama opened its new premises at Freeport Insurance Building on Friday.

The new facility in Freeport is equipped with “smart court” services, consistent with the government’s overall digital transformation to improve efficiency and conducting business with the general public.

The new court space is much larger than the previous court that was located in the Supreme Court Building.

Minister of State Senator Kwasi Thompson attended the virtual pre-service ceremony at 11.30am in Grand Bahama, led by Helen Almorales-Jones, Vice President, Northern Region. He also brought remarks during the virtual courtroom proceedings hosted in New Providence.

He noted that the Industrial Tribunal facility in GB comes with an array of smart court services, inclusive of an electronic case management system.

“The Industrial Tribunal is to be especially recognised and commended for introducing electronic filing. The ease of filing documents online, as well as the ability to hold virtual hearings, will now allow this court to significantly reduce in-person interactions to an absolute minimum.

“This is especially timely as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic nationally,” he said.

Mr Thompson further stated: “As the minister responsible for digitisation, as well as having worked in my previous role as a practicing attorney, I am also delighted to share in your innovative milestone for New Providence and Grand Bahama.

“Your strides in digitisation are consistent with government’s overall digital transformation, which is improving efficiency in the Supreme Courts, Passport Office, Social Services and Cabinet Office,” he said.

The opening, he said, is another example of the recurring theme, “Rebuilding Grand Bahama”.

The government completed $2m of restoration work of the Garnet Levarity Building, which was in disrepair. The building has received much-needed security upgrades and additional court space.

Mr Thompson also noted that just as the Supreme Court Building was completed and ready to reopen, Hurricane Dorian devastated the existing court with one foot of storm surge.

“The restoration of the Supreme Court complex was a significant achievement for the government and the people of Grand Bahama, and allowed the Northern Region Industrial Tribunal to expand to its present location,” he said.

“As the government continues its work to reform the public service and drive our nation toward continued technological advancement, we congratulate the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal on being a pace-setter in digitisation.”