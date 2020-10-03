96 New Covid-19 Cases On Friday

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 96 new COVID-19 cases, one additional non-COVID-19 related death and one additional death under investigation on Friday.

There were also 85 additional recovered cases.

The total number of cases now stands at 4,332 with 1,828 of those active.

Eighty-eight of the new cases were in New Providence, one was in Grand Bahama and one was in Eleuthera. The locations of the other six cases are pending.

The total number of non-COVID-19 related deaths is now 17. There are 16 deaths under investigation. The death toll remains at 96.