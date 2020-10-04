Body Found In Fire Damaged Building

The police and fire department on New Providence are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a charred body after a structural fire was extinguished on Meadow and Finlayson Street.

According to reports, sometime around 10.13pm, the Fire Department received reports of the fire. The Fire Delta Units were dispatched and, on their arrival, found the single story, two room structure engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished. However, the structure was severely damaged. On surveying the interior of the structure, the officers discovered the charred remains of a male.