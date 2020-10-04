Man And Boy Found Dead On Eleuthera

A number of people are in custody after the deaths of a man and a juvenile in Eleuthera on Saturday.

According to reports, shortly after 5pm, police were informed that two people had been found unresponsive on a property in Rock Sound.

When police arrived, they found the man and boy with injuries. The two of them were later pronounced dead.

Officers later received additional information that a white vehicle and two children were missing.

Detectives from the Criminal investigations Department in New Providence were dispatched to Eleuthera and discovered a white vehicle through a dirt road north of Rock Sound with two infants – who were unharmed.

Police have taken a number of people into custody in connection with his matter. They are appealing to members of the public, especially persons on Eleuthera, who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the police at 919, 911, Crime Stoppers or any Police Station on Eleuthera.