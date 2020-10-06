One Dead, Two Injured In Boating Accident

One man died and two others were injured in a boating accident off Andros on Monday.

According to reports, at around 8pm in the area of Mangrove Cay the three men were out at sea when their sixteen foot boat hit a reef.

The men were ejected from the vessel and sustained serious injuries. One of the men later succumbed to his injuries and the other two were airlifted to New Providence for medical attention. Investigations continue.