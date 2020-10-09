Police Hand Out Supplies To Help

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

COMMISSIONER of Police Paul Rolle and a team of officers gave out school supplies and face masks to Hospital Lane residents in the Bain Town community yesterday.

Many children and some adults waited in line and sanitised their hands to receive the goods. School supplies were given to young ones while the adults received bags with bottled water and drinks.

Commissioner Rolle estimated about 300 children were assisted at the event.

“Some of our corporate sponsors who came forward saw what we were doing and offered us 840 cases of Vitamalt,” he explained.

“I got a donation of 10,000 face masks and everybody got a face mask here this morning and we want to continue to give those face masks and encourage persons to wear your mask (as) much as possible, practice social distancing, and let us protect one another.”

Police presented supplies, masks, and the beverages to Pastor Sharon Nairn of the New Unity Fellowship International Ministry.

“We take nothing for granted. Don’t care how small it is. It means nothing to me but to another child or another house it’s very important - especially the mask and the sanitising and all the other stuff that we need to help prevent the spread of the virus,” she said.

Unemployed mother Sakina Pratt, 42, was appreciative of the school supplies.

“I’m appreciative of what the government is doing – the commissioner is involved with what he did with the community today,” she said.