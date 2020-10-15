Water Supplier Teams Up Over Bill Payment

The New Providence Water Development Company (NPWDCo) has teamed with MobileAssist to provide customers with a convenient and secure bill payment platform via their mobile devices.

The water provider said the partnership is among several upgrades designed to improve the quality of its products and services, and to transform the way customers engage with it.

“Our customers have been very thankful for the move, especially during the COVID-19 lockdowns where customers could not leave their homes or were out of the country. Thanks to the app, they were able to access their accounts remotely and still pay their bills on time and with receipts ,” explained NPWDCo chief executive, Andrew Symonette.

“We receive an instant notification that a payment has been made, and by whom, which makes it much easier to apply the payments securely and correctly to our customers’ accounts."

Customers interested in accessing the payment app can do so free of charge by visiting their phone’s Apple Store or Google Play Store, then downloading it directly to their device. To get started, users simply download and register on the app, then set up their mobile wallet.

The mobile wallets can either be loaded with any major debit/credit card or topped up (with cash) at a designated top-up location. Once the process is complete, users must simply tap the bill pay icon, select the desired company logo, enter their account details, and hit pay.

Since its inception, MobileAssist has helped technology advances throughout the wider business community. It has 90,000 downloads to-date.