Six Deaths Added To Covid Toll

ONE hundred and eighty-six cases of COVID-19 and eight more related deaths were recorded between Friday and Saturday, pushing the country’s coronavirus tally to 5,703.

Overall, 680 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed last week, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, while deaths rose to 122.

This comes as Minister of Health Renward Wells said on Friday that the country has averaged 1.5 deaths a day for the past 30 days.

Seventy-five new cases were confirmed on Saturday while 111 were confirmed on Friday. Of Saturday’s cases, there were 61 in New Providence, nine in Grand Bahama, two in Andros and Eleuthera and one in Exuma.

Six new deaths were also recorded on Saturday. They include a 64-year-old woman from New Providence who died on September 28; a 66-year-old New Providence man who died on October 1; a 60-year-old New Providence woman who died on October 10; a 43-year-old male of New Providence who died on October 14; a 48-year-old New Providence man who died on October 15 and a 34-year-old New Providence man whose death was investigated and confirmed to be COVID-19 related.

The ministry also said deaths under investigation decreased by one to 13 on Saturday while non-COVID-19 related deaths remain at 23.

On Friday, health officials announced two confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The deceased are both New Providence women: one is a 74-year-old who died on

October 16 and a 61-year-old who died on October 12.

Data provided last week showed 132 cases were confirmed on Thursday October 15 along with three more deaths; 194 on Wednesday October 14; 28 on Tuesday October 13; 85 on Monday October 12; and 55 on Sunday October 11.

Amid rising cases, health officials have said the country’s bed capacity for coronavirus patients continues to be stretched.

As of last Saturday, there were 2,245 active cases currently under observation while 109 COVID-19 patients were in hospital.

Last Saturday, health officials also began releasing COVID-19 data in a new format with the information given in a more detailed document but without the previous dashboard graphic which accompanied previous releases.

Sunday’s data was not released up to press time.