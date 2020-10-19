Wells: We’Re Looking For Best Fit In Reopening To Tourism

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Renward Wells has defended the government’s November 1 target for more relaxations in the tourism sector despite high COVID-19 figures and an overstretched healthcare system.

Some residents have expressed concern about the country’s readiness to reopen next month, fearful of a repeat of the July scenario where the decision to significantly relax travel restrictions resulted in a surge of new infections and deaths.

Asked if officials feel confident that the country is ready to move into the next phase of reopening, Mr Wells said on Friday: “The government of The Bahamas in seeking to be responsive to the needs of the Bahamian people are seeing how it can best manage the survival of our economic life as well as the physical life and livelihood of the Bahamian people.

“Whereas we are receiving advice as to what needs to take place within the health sphere, we’re also taking all of that into consideration in the decision-making process. Obviously, as a government we’re never going to do anything that is going to overtly endanger the lives of our people but we do believe that we are on to a model/formula that can work.”

The Bamboo Town MP said amid rising cases in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, many of those territories have reimposed restrictive measures such as curfews, weekend lockdowns, limiting social gatherings like The Bahamas has done.

He said: “Nations are seeking the best ways that they can [to] deal with this pandemic while also seeking to keep some sense of livelihood, some sense of viability of its economy, and the life of its people.

“And so, here in The Bahamas we are seeking to do the same thing.

“This ministry, the Ministry of Health is working along with tourism to be able to see how we can get that best fit.”