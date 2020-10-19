'We're Here To Help'

A team of physicians, nurses, and administrative support from Samaritan’s Purse is set to commence clinical services in a field hospital erected on the grounds of Princess Margaret Hospital today.

The 33-member team from Samaritan’s Purse includes doctors, nurses, water and sanitation specialists, an electrician and other key support staff.

The field hospital has a capacity for 20 patients and is designed to specifically care for coronavirus positive patients. It is made up of seven tents, a temporary ambulance bay, male and female patient wards, with toilet facilities, donning/doffing areas for staff personal protective equipment, staff work areas, staff bathroom facilities and medical supplies.

The Samaritan’s Purse team will work with PMH clinical staff to provide care to coronavirus positive patients for a period of three to six weeks, after which a transition from Samaritan’s Purse personnel to PMH clinical staff will occur.

The field hospital was erected with assistance provided by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force over the weekend.

The facility is housed in parking lot “G” located at the rear of PMH’s Blood Bank.

Samaritan’s Purse, a international non-governmental organisation, has a successful track record of operations in The Bahamas, having partnered with PHA and the Ministry of Health to provide tent hospital operations at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama following the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, in conjunction with Grand Bahama Health Services.

The country’s healthcare system is under severe strain due to a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths since July.