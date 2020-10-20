‘Tank’ Williams Becomes Head Trainer For Sarah Mahfoud

BAHAMIAN heavyweight boxer Sherman “Tank” Williams has transitioned to the sidelines for the first time in his storied career and became the head trainer for Sarah Mahfoud as she chases titles in women’s boxing.

Mahfoud (10-0), the current IBF featherweight title holder, is set to face Amanda Serrano (38-1-1) on December 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada with Williams in her corner for the second consecutive fight.

Williams began working with Mahfoud in December 2019 and since then, she continued her undefeated streak with a unanimous decision over Argentinean Brenda Carabajal last February.

“It is a blessing to be back in Copenhagen despite the global pandemic. Summer is gone and winter is here. We are training hard and going to make history with Sarah. We are pushing forward 1,000 percent, I believe in Sarah and I know she can do it,” Williams said. “Amanda is tough and experienced with 40 professional fights while Sarah has just 10 professional fights but she has good ethics and plenty of heart. We will make history on December 11th in Vegas.”

Mahfoud, a Danish native, has held the IBF female featherweight title since July 2020.

As of September 2020, she is ranked as the world’s second best active female featherweight by BoxRec and third by The Ring.

She noted that she has embraced the training from Williams as a key component to taking the next step in her boxing career.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for him to be coached by a veteran fighter like Tank. He has given me a lot of confidence based on his own attitude and I’ve embraced that into the way I carry myself in and out of the ring,” Mahfoud said.

“We have worked specifically on making me look more like a pro away with my movements and away from an amateur style. He’s an experienced fighter, an experienced trainer, he knows the game. I’m learning as much as I can.”

After experiencing local success, the partnership with Williams has set Mahfoud on a course to garner international attention.

“Our relationship started in December, we worked through the holidays together and I just think we found each other at the right time, we had chemistry working together and the results have been great so far.

“I’m learning new habits and learning new rhythms, and like he always says ‘repetition makes perfection’ so I try to take that approach every day.”

Williams now refers to Mahfoud as The Dancing Diva and Half Caribbean during their training sessions because of his method of using Caribbean music to teach rhythmic movements.

The Danish fighter said it has her even more eager to visit the Bahamas in the near future.

“I hope to come to The Bahamas, we have big plans to have our training camp in the future. He promised to show me everything about The Bahamas - the food, the beaches, Bahama Mamas and while we’re working in the ring the music helps with my rhythm,” she said.

Williams has also trained Danish fighter Ditlev Rossing, who is looking to follow Mahfoud’s path of title fights in the men’s cruiserweight division. “Best wishes to Ditlev Rossing my Danish cruiserweight contender, hopefully, the fight offer will materialise before the end of the year.

“I know he’s anxious to fight, and for the rest of the talented fighters under Danish Fight Night, COVID-19 has robbed us of all goals and opportunities this year had promised, but thank God for life, health and strength and 2021 is around the corner.”

While his current focus is on preparing Mahfoud for her title chase, he has not given up pursuing his own pursuits in the ring.

Williams, a 47-year-old veteran journeyman since turning pro, has a record of 42-15-2.

The Grand Bahamian native last fought in Denmark in December 2016 when he stopped Brazilian Mateus Roberto Osorio with a first round knockout with the “conch punch” at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus.

He fought twice in 2019, winning in Colombia with a knockout over Samuel Miller on January 18 and coming back home on April 13 to win on his own show against Stacy Frazier at the Kendal Isaacs Gym.