‘We Need New Ways To Prevent Flooding’

WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister said major flooding in Pinewood Gardens last week shows new ways of preventing flooding are needed because climate change is rendering traditional mechanisms obsolete.

Pictures and video of widespread flooding in Pinewood Gardens went viral over the weekend after a period of heavy rain in the area. In one video, a resident referred to the area as “Pinewood Lakes” as he filmed two men paddling in kayaks through flood water.

Mr Bannister told reporters before Cabinet met yesterday that the Ministry of Works was expected to make a presentation to Cabinet about ways to address such flooding issues, insisting sophisticated solutions are now needed.

“It’s very important for all of us to understand and I’ve been trying to get people to appreciate that climate change is impacting us really seriously,” he said.

“Initially we dug wells and we dug wells that were 100 feet deep. This last year, the Ministry of Works has deepened all those wells to 250 feet but because of climate change we’ve had rising tides, so in my constituency of Bel Air and Turtle Drive we’ve had flooding.

“The reason we’ve had flooding is even though we’ve doubled the size of the well, the water is coming up now so we have to have new, innovative ways to be able to deal with this challenge.

“The ministry is making a presentation to Cabinet this afternoon about some innovate ways that have worked in other countries and we’re going to try and see if some of that will work in The Bahamas.

“But a whole lot of people call me. We’ve dug about 50 wells this year so far. People call me and they want wells dug in their community but wells actually backfire when we have these high tides because, when we have these high tides, the water actually comes out of the well and they come in the communities. Even though we’ve been digging the deeper wells, we have to go now to more complex, more sophisticated solutions and that’s the challenge.”

Pinewood has been prone to heavy flooding for years.

In 2013, then area MP Khaalis Rolle said a new drainage system for the area could cost the government as much as $13m.

He started plans for the new drainage system, however, the initiative was never carried out under the Christie administration.

In August 2019, current MP Rueben Rahming said more drains would be installed in the area, but warned drains are not a “panacea” for the issue. At the time, he estimated $10m was needed to address the flooding issue in Pinewood — money which he said could not be allocated at the time.