Zns Accused Of Failing On Protocols

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A local civic leader has accused management at ZNS Freeport of not following proper protocols when an employee there recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently hospitalised.

Rev Glenroy Bethel, Founder of Families for Justice, claims that employees exposed to the individual were not quarantined, tested for COVID-19 and that the ZNS office was not shutdown for sanitisation, in compliance with the health and emergency protocols.

He noted that reports surfaced that the employee had fallen ill last Wednesday.

“It is alleged that an employee of ZNS was infected with COVID-19 or became ill and went to the hospital and is hospitalized as we speak and that this person was in contact with several employees of ZNS, said Rev Bethel. If this is true, then ZNS (Freeport) should have been shut down, and those employees should have been quarantined and tested for COVID-19. If true, we demand an answer to why it has not been done over a week later.”

The Tribune was able to confirm with management on Wednesday that a ZNS staffer had tested positive for the coronavirus. It is the first case at the ZNS office in Freeport.

Rev Bethel said FFJ is concerned about why protocols are not reportedly being followed by ZNS management in Freeport. He noted that other private entities are complying by shutting down their facilities for sanitisation, and quarantining and testing staff when an employee tests positive for the disease.

“We pray the individual pulls through,” he said.

“We have some concerns because it is a serious issue that those in authority (there) playing around with. Our concern also is for the families, and the employees of those families.”

“How is it that the managers took the responsibility not to quarantine, test, and still allow them people to go back to work and go back to their families?”

“We are demanding some answers. I don’t care who get mad…there must be some accountability. The deputy manager of ZNS Freeport, if this is true, sir, why haven’t you locked that place down, and quarantine those people and have them tested? Why they still to work? Did you report it to your superiors, the union, government, the chairman, and the Minister responsible for Broadcasting?”

“We expect that those people who are employed be protected… and your department to heed to all protocols,” demanded Rev Bethel.

When contacted yesterday, Deputy General Manager for ZNS Northern Service Darren Meadows confirmed that an employee was ill last week, and went to the hospital to be tested on Monday.

He noted that ZNS followed all protocols and that the staff and union are satisfied with how the incident was handled and addressed.

“We did have an employee that was out of the office on leave for about one week, and when they came back to work and said they were not feeling too well, we asked them to go home and go to the doctor. We had no evidence that the person had COVID-19 and we took the proactive approach to get Town and Country to spray and sanitise the whole floor. This was before we even knew; it was just as a matter of precaution we took on (last) Wednesday evening.

“The employee did not get tested until Monday five days later,” Mr Meadows said. When they contacted me and said the test came back positive, we already did sanitisation and met with the staff and with the union and we spoke with our executive management in Nassau.”

Mr Meadows explained that there was no need (to shut down) at that point since they had already sanitised. He noted that staffers were informed that if they have any symptoms not to come to work and to contact management.

“This is the first case we (at ZNS Freeport) would have had, he said. When the employee said they were not feeling well, we immediately sanitised the entire floor. We did not wait until they said they tested positive.”

The deputy general manager said all staffers were informed of the situation and what happened.

When asked if employees exposed to the individual that day were sent home to quarantine and tested, he said: “No, because the individual was out. But everyone around her for that day would have been wearing masks and social distancing. We had not received confirmation that the individual had tested positive. We informed staff to get tested, but they were comfortable and there were no internal complaints.”

In the meantime, Mr Meadows stated that staff has been asked to remain in their particular departments and not to visit other departments. There are also hand sanitisers throughout the office and masks for staff.

“We don’t know how long this COVID will last, and we want to be able to manage it, and if they remain in their area and don’t interact with other departments, we can isolate that department and sanitize it,” he explained.

He indicated that the staff have been receptive to that. “None of the staff would have come to me and voice a complaint or concern,” he said.

Rev Bethel also claimed that the union is aware of the situation and has not spoken out on behalf of the concerned employees.

The Tribune attempted to contact Bahamas Communication and Public Officers Union (BCPOU) president Dino Rolle, but efforts proved fruitless up to press time.