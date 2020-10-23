218 Covid Cases In Police Force To Date

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

COMMISSIONER of Police Paul Rolle revealed on Friday that there have been 218 COVID-19 cases in the force to date.

Mr Rolle detailed the case numbers as he gave out personal protection equipment (PPE) and refreshments at Englerston Park.

“When I did the assessment on Monday... the number of infections to date at that point was 218,” he told reporters.

Earlier this month, the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s total number of confirmed cases was at 165, including officers and civilian staff, revealed during the Ministry of National Security’s press conference.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said members of the public have been calling the COVID hotline when asked about complaints of social gatherings. He added police have been responding and taking action.

“We went to a location I believe on Mount Royal Avenue and not only did we ticket the owner but we also issued citations for the patrons that were in that place illegally,” he explained.