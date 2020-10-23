A Comic's View: Watch Out, It's Silly Season

By INIGO ‘NAUGHTY’ ZENICAZELAYA

Whether some of you realise it or not, “silly season” is upon us again and the three major parties, FNM, PLP and DNA are already jostling for position.

VOTER BEWARE

Not to be outdone by their respective parties’ machinery, incumbents are boisterously scurrying to protect their seats all the while past political failures, some dripping in scandal are resurfacing from their political graves in a bid to reclaim their seat on the PLP political gravy train.

In addition to all of this anticipated and expected madness from the “Big 3”, a whole new band of political “activists” and “independent” candidates with political aspirations, (delusional in some cases, but aspirations nonetheless) have arisen.

These political attention seekers are continually working social media, half the time regurgitating stale political talking points at nauseam and the other half spewing half facts on a myriad of political topics, with zero solutions or positive suggestions to rectify the problem they are ranting about.

Finger pointing and innuendos at its finest

All of it strategic to suit their end game – which is social media “clout chasing”, as the youngsters say.

It’s all about the number of “followers” one has.

Obviously the “spotlight” has hooked another batch of addicts.

Last time I checked though, if one isn’t monetising a vast following it’s all for naught.

Like my late mentor and one of my closest friends Richard Bethel would say: “If it isn’t making money, it isn’t making sense.”

Maybe that’s another part of these new breed of activists and independents’ end game, to turn a quick profit by inciting the masses and muddying the political waters as if the “Big 3” aren’t doing enough of that already.

Further proof of the dire need of a Freedom of Information Act

Watch how quickly all their routines would change for the better, starting with the “Big 3” right on down. No more “fake news” – pertinent, factual information at our fingertips.

Sadly that is where we as a voting populace go horribly wrong by enabling these political “wannabes” with their hidden agendas and ulterior motives their 15 minutes of fame, by entertaining their “conspiracy theories” and half truths blindly with not one grain of salt.

All to suit their aforementioned end game – there is absolutely nothing to do with genuinely and realistically creating positive political change on multiple levels to benefit the nation and all of its citizens presently and into the future.

Nothing of substance, just posturing and endless pontification.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, freedom of speech and to have political aspirations and dreams, but respect the protocol that comes with the political process.

Spewing half truths and half facts just to garner attention and lay some social media “clickbait” to deflect from the latest poorly organised and attended political demonstration (or should I say get together due to the paltry turn out) serves no purpose.

It does, however, reveal the true intentions and motives of some of these “overnight” activists and independents, which have been questioned on several prior occasions.

Always consider the source during “silly season”.