Rookie Adam Johnson Continues To Post Standout Numbers

ADAM Johnson is continuing to post standout numbers in his rookie season of professional basketball.

Johnson is averaging 18.7 points for the FOS Provence Byers’ farm system in the NM3 League this season. He finished with 18 points in a 107-67 blowout win for his club over Basket Club Saussetois as the team remained undefeated at 4-0.

After not making an appearance in the first game of the season, Johnson made his debut and finished with a season high 21 points in the Byers’ 80-79 win over Cran Pringy Basketball.

In game two, he finished with 17 points in the Byers’ 78-68 win over Aubagne Garlaban Basket.

The 6’6 wing joined the Byers NM3 team in the offseason after he spent the last few seasons playing in the New Providence Basketball Association while awaiting his opportunity to continue his career overseas.

“The journey definitely was a long one physically, emotionally and especially mentally,” Johnson told The Tribune. “Being denied (a visa) five times did something to my confidence and having lost my role model, Peron Bain, was hard.”

He joined the Raw Talent organisation headed by veteran Byers forward Kino Burrows as an outlet to continue his career.

“But training with Kino and playing this season with the Commonwealth Bank Giants helped me a lot with that, having national team members Furly (Michael Bain), D’Shon (Taylor) and Jackson (Jacob), along with our great coach Perry Thompson Jr, made me believe that I’m good enough to keep trying and someone will notice and that’s exactly what happened.”