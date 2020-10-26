Human Rights Group Supports Pope Over Civil Unions Call

RIGHTS Bahamas has applauded Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, for calling for the creation of civil union laws for same-sex couples.

While speaking in a documentary released in Rome last week, the Argentinian pontiff expressed his clearest support for same-sex civil unions by addressing how pastoral care for those in the LGBTQ community should work, saying “homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family.”

In a statement, Rights Bahamas said it “was delighted to read this news and is proud to hear such words of love coming from one of the leaders of the largest Christian communities in the world”.

“For the first time in modern church history, it is self-evident that we have a progressive Pope who is moving with the feelings of the wide-world community,” said Rights Bahamas president, Stephanie Saint Fleur. “For the church to maintain its relevance today, it must exercise greater tolerance, and show greater love, as required by its doctrines and biblical references.”

According to reports, Pope Francis said, “They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it.”

Members of Rights Bahamas are encouraged that many Catholics and Christians around the world will consider following these prophetic words.

“This pope has proven to be a humble human being,” said RB board member, Sarah Kirkby.

“I am not a Catholic, but I am a Christian, hearing his empathy towards all citizens shows how important his leadership and his words are to everyone.

“We are hopeful this will translate into our own Bahamian community, one that we know struggles with homosexuality and the rights of our LGBQT citizens.”