Atlantis Affirms Phased Re-Open Before Year-End

Atlantis yesterday reaffirmed its re-opening will take a phased approach with its "first guests" expected to return to Paradise Island before year-end 2020.

Audrey Oswell, the mega resort's president and managing director, told the property's roughly 8,000-strong workforce that not all staff will be recalled for the initial opening and said further details will be provided shortly on "the milestones Atlantis needs to achieve to bring" all back.

Confirming the contents leaked briefing notes, which revealed Atlantis plans to re-open before year-end, although the date has yet to be specified, Mrs Oswell said: "I am writing to update you that we will be announcing our plans to re-open Atlantis in the weeks ahead. Currently, we expect to welcome our first guests before the end of 2020."

The Prime Minister's address yesterday did little to alter the COVID-19 environment facing Atlantis and other New Providence resorts, although the move to re-open beaches on weekdays was likely made with the industry's November 1 return in mind. However, the weekend lockdowns and curfews remain in place.

"Atlantis will re-open in several planned phases," Mrs Oswell added, emphasising that the health and safety of staff and guests will be the priority. "We are also focused on reopening the property in response to our guests' pent-up demand to visit, which continues to be impacted by COVID-19.

"Unfortunately we cannot welcome everyone back for phase one. In the coming weeks, we will share details on how we will support those colleagues in the interim period, and the milestones Atlantis needs to achieve to bring you back."

Tribune Business sources suggested that while Atlantis has already identified an opening date, it will not announce one until after next week's US presidential election is over. It is thought likely that the Royal Towers, and possibly the Cove, will open in the first phase together with amenities such as some restaurants, the water park features and parts of the Marina Village.

The Paradise Island mega resort may still be targeting the Thanksgiving holiday weekend that traditionally represents the start of the winter tourism season for its return, as well as Christmas and New Year.

Its re-opening would likely boost confidence throughout the Bahamian tourism industry, possibly encouraging other resorts to announce and bring forward their re-opening plans, especially since Atlantis and Baha Mar - as the two largest resorts - drive airlift capacity and seat demand that benefits access to the entire destination.

However, with COVID-19 infection rates still soaring in The Bahamas' main tourism source markets in the US, and numbers remaining high on New Providence, there are still many factors that could throw Atlantis and other resorts off their plans.

Mrs Oswell, according to previously leaked briefing notes from an Atlantis management meeting, said the resort planned to create a COVID-19 free "bubble" for guests via the 'Vacation in Place' model.

"Re-opening does not get us to the end of this, but it's a start to getting back up and running," the notes added. "We will open in phases with limited portions of the entire resort to re-open in phase one. As business demands grow, we will open more and more of the resort offerings and bring employees back to work.

"We are working closely with the Government, and we have the same goal: To open Atlantis as quickly as possible. We understand how important we are to the country, and want to open fiscally responsibly and safely.

"Working with the airport, the Government and the medical professionals, we have the Prime Minister's blessing and the minister of tourism's. The Vacation in Place concept will be the approach for re-opening Atlantis."

The meeting notes said that once guests comply with the Government's COVID-19 requirements, and produce both a negative PCR test and negative antigen test upon their arrival in The Bahamas, they "will be able to come to the Atlantis bubble". Visitors will then have to take further antigen tests on the fifth and ninth days of their visit if they stay that long.

"We will be testing every team member weekly for the first four to six weeks to protect the bubble," the meeting notes added. "Employees who refuse to be tested will not be permitted to return to Atlantis."

While Mrs Oswell's latest letter may give staff renewed hope that the end to an eight-month furlough is in sight, it is unclear whether it will be enough to appease those who have been agitating to receive their full severance packages.