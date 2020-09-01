Jamaicans Deny Having $60k Of Cocaine

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO Jamaican men were remanded to prison yesterday over allegations they were found with over $60,000 worth of cocaine.

Kemal Daley, 36, and Dave Daley, 34, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with dangerous drug possession with the intent to supply, after officers seized eight pounds of cocaine from them on August 27. According to the prosecution, the drugs had an estimated street value of $65,340.

During the hearing, both defendants denied the allegations and the matter was adjourned to September 30.

As a result, both men were denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. They both have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Yesterday, another man appeared before Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt for a drug related offence.

Lazaro Ferguson, 27, was charged after officers seized marijuana from him on August 30.

The court was told officers found two clear plastic wrappings on Ferguson at the time of his arrest. The court also heard officers seized $4,981 which they found in Ferguson’s pants pockets during their search, as the proceeds of crime. According to the prosecution, the drugs had a $40 street value.

Ferguson pleaded guilty to one count of simple possession and was placed on probation for 10 months. Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt said if the defendant fails to be of good behaviour during that time frame, he will spend four months in prison.