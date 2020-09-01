One More Death And 50 New Cases

A 77-YEAR-OLD man from New Providence has died from COVID-19, according to the latest update released by the Ministry of Health last night.

The man died yesterday morning, and his death brings the total of confirmed deaths from COVID-19 cases to 44.

There were 50 new cases confirmed yesterday, with 33 of those in New Providence.

There were two cases in Grand Bahama, three in Inagua, and Long Island had one case, its second in as many days after previously being case-free.

Mayaguana also suffered its first cases, with two people diagnosed with the virus.

A further nine confirmed cases had their locations pending.