Police Probe Suspected Suicide

POLICE in Grand Bahama are investigating a suspected suicide after a 23-year-old man was found hanged on Sunday night.

According to police, shortly after 9pm on Sunday officers were called to a home in the Martin Town community of Eight Mile Rock where they met a man’s body hanged in a bedroom.

Police said they are awaiting an official report from a pathologist to determine cause of death, but the matter is currently being investigated as an alleged suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Malik Higgs, a welder.

His girlfriend De’Adra Knowles told The Tribune that Mr Higgs had a sweet soul, but may have been suffering from “stress or depression”.

“He was hardworking, caring, loving, he had a sweet soul,” Ms Knowles said.

“I promised that I was never leaving his side and he just slip away from me just like that (sic).”

Many of the deceased’s friends expressed their grief on Facebook.

“From the age of 12 until now, Malik Higgs you left me with wonderful memories and I thank you for them, the only thing I have left to hold on to,” one person wrote.

In January, Grand Bahama police reported another suspected suicide after a man was found unresponsive in a vehicle outside his home.

He was later identified as Trevor Bethel, the long time personal butler of Sir Jack Hayward.