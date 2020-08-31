Rbdf Officers’ Night Spot ‘Curfew Breach’

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

FOUR Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers who were accused of violating the COVID-19 emergency orders by attending a nightclub in Abaco during the national curfew were yesterday granted $500 bail before their trial.

Lamon Johnson, 36, Ashton Darville, 28, Yocomica Bethel, 37 and Shavargo Greene, 35, were charged after officers found them at Farm Club in South Abaco around 11pm on August 22.

During their hearing before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt all of the defendants denied the allegation. As a result, the matter was adjourned to November 19 for trial and each defendant was granted $500 bail in the interim.

Darville was also accused of stealing a $1,500 iPhone from Eliandra Johnson on the night in question. Darville also denied that charge and the matter was adjourned to November 19 for trial.

Although the defendant was denied bail yesterday, his counsel said they planned to submit an emergency bail application to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Johnson was also accused of using a handgun to place Erica Johnson and Rahja Russell in fear of their lives on the night in question.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of firearm possession with the intent to put another in fear and was granted $1,500 bail with one surer.