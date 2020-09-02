$15k Fine For Drugs And Firearm Charges

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Well-known Abaco resident Pericles Anthony Maillis was fined a total of $15,500 after pleading guilty to a list of charges for drugs and firearm possession in the Magistrate Court in Abaco on yesterday.

Maillis appeared before Magistrate Ancella Evans in connection with the discovery of a marijuana plot in Abaco. He pleaded guilty to the cultivation of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

He was fined $3000 or 12 months imprisonment on each of the two charges.

Maillis also pleaded guilty possession of an unlicenced rifle and was fined $1,000 or 12 months imprisonment.

On the charge of possession of an unlicenced .38 revolver, he was fined $2,000 or 12 months imprisonment; on possession of an unlicenced rifle, he was fined $1,000 or 12 months imprisonment; and on possession of an unlicenced shotgun $1,500 or 12 months imprisonment.

Maillis pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition with intent to supply, and was fined $3,000 or 12 months jail; and on possession of ammunition, he was fined $1,000 or 12 months imprisonment.