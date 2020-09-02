$2,000 Fine For Hosting Beach Party

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

A Freeport man accused of hosting a beach party at a small cay was charged with violation of the Emergency Orders in the Freeport Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

Floyd 'BJ' Feaster, 28, of Lawrence Close, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson and was charged with violation of requirements to social distancing protocol, hosting a social gathering and attending the beach during the closed period. Feaster pleaded guilty to the three charges.

On Saturday, August 29, shortly after 3pm, officers of the Northeastern Division, Marine Section and Mobile Unit, acting on information, proceeded by boat to a Lightbourne's Cay where they observed a large gathering of persons engaged in a beach party. Feaster was warned of prosecution under the Emergency Orders and the beach goers were told to leave.

The judge ordered Feaster to pay a fine, $2,000 on each count, totalling $6000. Failure to pay the fine, he will serve 18 months consecutively on each count.

Magistrate Ferguson allowed Feaster to pay $2,000 in full on Tuesday, with condition to pay the remainder by December 1, 2020.

She told Feaster that when the fines are paid in full, he would be discharged. The matter was adjourned to December 1, 2020 for review.