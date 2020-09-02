61 New Covid-19 Cases And One Death Reported On Wednesday

The Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that there were 61 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.

The total number of cases now stands at 2,337 with 1,420 of those active.

Forty-nine of the new cases are in New Providence, three are in Grand Bahama, while Exuma, Bimini, Andros and Abaco each have one new case. The locations of the remaining five cases are pending.

The death toll is now 47 after a 58-year-old woman from New Providence died on August 26th.