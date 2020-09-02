Grand Bahama Remembers

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

IT was a solemn day in Grand Bahama during the memorial wreath ceremonies held yesterday, remembering the 31 people who died a year ago during Hurricane Dorian.

The first of three ceremonies was held at 8am at the Sir Jack Hayward Bridge, where a wreath was laid at the memorial cross monument at Grand Bahama Highway.

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest, State Minister for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard, local clergymen, including the GB Christian Council President Robert Lockhart, and Grand Bahama Port Authority President Ian Rolle, were in attendance.

Families that lost loved ones placed flowers at the monument, where a commemorative plaque bears the names of those officially declared dead, and those declared missing.

Indra Forde placed a red carnation in memory of her 24-year-old daughter J'Vonaje Forde - one of the 22 missing persons.

"It is something you will never get over," Ms Forde said after the ceremony.

J'Vonaje Forde lived in an area known as 'over the bridge,' where storm surge had reached some 20ft and flooded many homes.

Accepting what has happened has been hard for Ms Forde and her family. "She lost her life right over the bridge at Windemere Drive; I was not there and I don't know how it happened, and we are still trying (to find out)…as far as what happened a year later."

J'Vonaje was the mother of a toddler and was employed as an agent at Colina General Insurance.

"It is hard; she was 24. The family is still trying to gather the pieces together. I can't say we will ever really get over this. It is something you will never get over, but we are going through it day by day."

According to Ms Forde, her daughter left behind a son who is now two years old.

"He was one when she passed away and turned two in December last year. He does not know what is going on, but I keep her memory going by showing him pictures…" she said.

Arlington and Roslyn Farquharson not only lost their loved one, Irene Saunders to Dorian, but they also barely survived the horrific ordeal that fateful day.

Mrs Farquharson stated that losing her mother is still very hard a year later. "It is getting better with time, but it is still hard," she said.

Mr Farquharson misses the time spent talking with his mother-in-law.

"She was a very loving mother. Every day I get off from work we would sit in the yard or we would sit in the house and we talk every day, and I miss that, I really miss that very much," he recalled.

He became very emotional as he recalled how he and his wife were almost swept away by the surge.

"This was a tragic ordeal for my wife and me, but we survived. I held onto her and I would not let her go. I hold her with one hand and hold the tension wire on the next in over 20ft of water," he said.

Mrs Farquharson said they held onto a utility pole to survive.

Meanwhile, Senator Thompson said that it is fitting to commemorate what took place and to remember the lives that were lost a year ago.

"One year ago, at this spot where we are standing was 20ft of water, a year ago we all would have been underwater," he said.

"In every circumstance and every situation, we ought to give God thanks. I thank Him that GB is an example of resilience, and for all that He has done for us. Let us remember today with a heart of thanksgiving," Mr Thompson said.

For his part, Mr Rolle, GBPA president, said that families and community members continue to suffer for the lives that were taken too soon.

"We thank the government for recognising this sombre day and this important day," he said.

"We remember all family and friends who are still displaced and struggling to rebuild homes and lives following storm devastation. We know they grieve too."

Mr Rolle also commended many individuals, local and international who came to the aid of many families, and the community to provide lifesaving support and comfort.

The deputy prime minister said a year ago Grand Bahamians had endured one of the most violent storms ever.

"GB is no stranger to hurricanes and storms, but even with all we experienced and hardening over time, this storm brought new challenges," Mr Turnqueat said.

"Today we saw it fitting to come and mark this solemn day, to let families know and the wider island of GB, and indeed The Bahamas, that we have not lost sight of the terrible tragedy that would have befallen your loved ones. To let you know…we all are with you and continue to remember that tragic day that would have changed your life in such a dramatic way."

The MP for East Grand Bahama noted that out of the tragedy came a "spirit of community".

"While we commemorate this day, and remember those who lost lives, we also celebrate the spirit of community that has sprung up following Dorian. That spirit will help us through this and ensure we rebuild stronger and more resilient than ever before taking lessons from this last experience, picking ourselves up and moving forward.

"We know that there is lots of work to be done. But I want you to be confident in knowing that your government has not shirked its responsibility and we are committed to this island, and the full restoration of GB," he said.

Mr Turnquest brought greetings on behalf of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Pakesia Parker Edgecombe, MP for West Grand Bahama, and Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine.

Bishop Cardinal McIntosh delivered a prayer for the families who lost loved ones and the survivors. In his prayer, he pointed out that it is a moment to remember and reflect one year ago how "all of our lives were forever changed."

"We are reminded that as we stand at this cross and many are at a crossroads in their lives based on the crises that they have gone through. Many have not been able to bring closure to this moment," he said.

He prayed that God grants the families peace and comfort and that the survivors heal from the scars of that tragic day.

Meanwhile, Pastor Lockhart prayed for the protection of Grand Bahama and the nation during his hurricane season.

"We pray for protection over us as a people and nation. We ask that even as hurricanes pass through this region and many more that will pass during the season, your divine protection deliverance, and covering on us. Help those among us who have lost loved ones, and we pray for continued help in the restoration of this island and people," he said.

Wreath ceremonies were also held in High Rock at 11am, and the third ceremony in McLeans Town, where a wreath was tossed into the water where many were swept out to sea.