Kemp Road Gives Breakfasts To Those In Need

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FREE breakfast was distributed at Kemp Road Ministries to those in need yesterday by the Gracious Givers organisation.

Volunteers were in the church’s parking lot providing food to people that came looking for a hot meal.

One of the team leaders, Julia Sands, explained the non-profit organisation was founded to feed people in various communities. The organisation is trying to serve all communities in Nassau and has already been in Englerston and Centreville.

She added: “This is our third community that we’re doing now. We do it twice a week - Tuesdays and Thursdays. We start at 8.30am to 10.30am.

“We’re just trying to give back to the communities where we are. . .from.”

She said since starting on August 14, huge numbers have been turning out for food. About 350 people were fed the first week but the number increased to over 400 the next week.

“These are the times where we got to be our brothers and sisters keepers and people in need. We’re just trying to give back to those in need especially in areas that we know that are hurting,” she said.

“We’re trying to give back to the children, the adults, single (parent) families, parents that don’t have the meals that they could cook. They come to get a full meal. Breakfast is the most important thing of the day.”

One 65-year-old Kemp Road resident who stopped by to get breakfast said although she uses her monthly pension to get food, she appreciated the assistance.

Nassau Village is the next community the Gracious Givers plan to go to. If you are interested in donating, please email samcarey8701@gmail.com.