Picking Up The Pieces After Storm

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AFTER losing everything she owned to Hurricane Dorian last year, Abaco resident Stacey-Anderson Pierre is thankful that her life is returning to some level of normalcy.

She and her family are living in one of the government’s temporary housing domes.

The mother was left displaced after Hurricane Dorian ripped her home apart in early September, a situation that forced her to relocate to New Providence.

Having lived in the capital for a short period, Mrs Anderson-Pierre said she was happy to return home to pick up the pieces of her life.

Hers is one of many families that have been approved to live in one of the government’s domes.

The resident said while the situation is far from what she’s accustomed to, she just is grateful to have a place to sleep.

“I’m living in Dundas Town in the dome. It’s on my property” she said. “We’ve been living (here since) the ninth of August and it’s okay you know,” she said. “It’s just (getting supplies) for the restroom situation (has been) moving slow. But, they’re saying they’re waiting on the government to send the stuff so we ain’t get it yet. But thank God I have a shelter.”

Dorian hit Abaco on September 1, 2019, as a Category Five storm, with Tuesday marking the storm’s first year anniversary.

Asked about her thoughts on the storm’s first year anniversary, Mrs Anderson-Pierre said it is hard to reflect on her journey since Dorian.

“That gave me a sick stomach, a headache. To reflect back to know where I was and where I ended up. That’s a serious thing to know I left with what I only went in and to come back with nothing. That’s a serious thing but thank God for life.”

During a televised address on Tuesday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis acknowledged the frustration survivors have felt in trying to repair their lives and apologised that many things have taken too long to complete.

“It will take many years before Abaco and Grand Bahama are fully restored,” Dr Minnis said. “I fully acknowledge the frustration at how long many things have taken.

“We pledge to communicate to you in a timelier and more effective manner. On behalf of the government, I acknowledge what has not been done and the long and difficult road ahead.

“We have made some progress, but not enough. There is still so much, much more to do.”