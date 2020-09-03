Baic Chief Meets With  'Milk Stand' Businesses

The Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation's (BAIC) newly-appointed general manager has visited the small businesses occupying its "business depots" throughout New Providence.

Rocky Nesbitt said the state-owned agency fully supported these companies as BAIC-approved enterprises.

Among those businesses visited were Jane’s Take-Away (Shirley and Christie Streets); Under The Dilly Tree (East Street Hill); Fernley Palmer (Flint Street off East Street); Quentin Percentie’s Chicken Shack (East and Deveaux Streets); Ruth Johnson’s Take-Away (West and South Streets); Meadow Street next to the Salvation Army; and Red Restaurant operated by Billy Cheney on Montrose Avenue.

These strategically located “Milk Stands” were formerly owned by the Hatchet Bay Plantation (Harrisville Company), which was established in 1936 by Austin Levy. Dairy and poultry products were produced in Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, and shipped to New Providence for sale at 11 “Milk Stands”.

The Government purchased Hatchet Bay in 1975. It was subsequently controlled by the Bahamas Development Corporation, which was then renamed BAIC.