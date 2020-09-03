Cable Bahamas Accepts Payment Via Mobileassist

Cable Bahamas has become the second utility company to accept bill payments via the MobileAssist app, the latter announced yesterday.

The BISX-listed communications provider joins The New Providence Water Development Company (NWPDC) in taking customer transactions via the app. “We know from our transaction reports based on the NPWDC launch two months ago that Bill Pay is a much-appreciated convenience,” said Adria McCardy, MobileAssist's marketing manager.

“The ability to use your mobile phone and access one app to pay makes the addition of REV (Cable Bahamas) just one more reason customers are loving our platform.”

MobileAssist said that with close to 90,000 downloads of its app to-date, including 30,000 within the last few months, Bahamians are increasingly embracing mobile commerce. It added that the app features more than 100 businesses, ranging from convenience stores, pharmacies, car rentals and auto detailing companies to restaurants, clothing stores, alumni associations and real estate agencies.

The app also features a donation service that has attracted charities and non-profits. Teacher Tech Lab recently used it to host an online class, and took advantage of the event ticketing portal allowing attendees to pre-pay for the session.

“As we move further into the age of digitisation, we know that our REV customers want more digital options to make payments. Standing in line has become a tedious experience, especially with the introduction of social distancing protocols. Our goal is to make life easier and safer. MobileAssist offers the perfect solution for this,” said REV's vice-president of finance, Nerika Burrows.

MobileAssist said its app is available for download on both Android and iPhone via the play and App stores. Once the app has been downloaded, users register to access and set-up their mobile wallet. Once these steps are completed wallets can be credited by using a debit or credit card, or topped up with cash at one of the company’s designated top-up locations.

To make bill payments, app users simply click on the 'bill pay' icon and select the logo of the company they wish to pay, enter account details and make the payment. The entire bill payment process, the company added, takes less than 30 seconds. The app can be accessed locally from any island, and internationally.