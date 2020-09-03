Cruise Port Unveils 'Safe Travels' Boost

Nassau Cruise Port yesterday said its designation as a 'Safe Travels' partner should give cruise passengers and tourism industry stakeholders a major confidence boost amid COVID-19.

The Prince George Wharf developer/operator said the internationally-recognised accreditation, provided by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), signals it has adopted health and hygiene protocols that meet global best practices to ensure the safety of its workforce and visitors.

The accreditation programme was designed by the WTTC in collaboration with its members, governments, health experts and other industry associations in a bid to help drive tourism recovery from the pandemic.

The Safe Travels stamp helps travellers recognise companies and destinations that uphold WTTC health and safety standards within their own protocols, reassuring them and giving them the peace of mind to enjoy their visit.

Mike Maura, Nassau Cruise Port's chief executive, said: “We’ve put an extensive amount of thought and consideration into how we can return to business in the safest manner possible for all concerned.

"The WTTC Safe Travels stamp verifies that our enhanced health and safety protocols meet the highest international standards, which our cruise partners, cruise passengers and the Bahamian community can feel confident about.”

He added: “Our priority is everyone’s safety. We want to reassure travellers that Nassau Cruise Port is one of the safest ports that you can visit, and our Safe Travels stamp helps us to communicate this. We are doing everything in our power to ensure that we are the destination of choice when sailing resumes.”

Mr Maura encouraged tourism industry stakeholders to continue preparing for the cruise industry's return by regularly evaluating and modifying their own COVID-19 health and safety procedures, making them as stringent as possible.

“Keeping COVID-19 at bay while maintaining our livelihoods is a two-way street. Of course, we wish for cruise passengers to adhere to the highest safety protocols during every stage of their cruise, but when they are here, we also have to demonstrate that properly protecting everyone’s health – theirs and ours – is a part of the new Bahamian tourist experience," Mr Maura said.

"Once we can give them that confidence, they will share their experiences and help us promote Nassau, and The Bahamas, as a responsible, safe destination. We have to be ready.”

The World Travel & Tourism Council is a non-profit organisation that spearheads the sustainable and inclusive growth of the private travel and tourism sector.