Three-Year-Old Dies After Being Found At Bottom Of Pool

A day of fun and frolic for a Bimini family ended tragically when a three-year-old toddler drowned in a swimming pool at Resorts World Bimini.

Police have not officially released the name, however, a close family member on Bimini identified the little boy as Raynarg Antonio Louis.

The toddler was airlifted in critical condition to New Providence and died around 7am Wednesday morning at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

According to Superintendent Terecita Pinder, police press officer for the northern Bahamas, Bimini police received reports of a drowning incident shortly after 9pm on Tuesday.

She said reports indicated that a three-year-old toddler was found at the bottom of the pool on the property of a resort on that island.

“The child was rushed to the Bimini Clinic and later airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention at the Princess Margaret Hospital,” Supt Pinder said.

She noted the child died “of his injury” the following morning and that the matter is under active investigation by the police.

The hotel is temporarily closed at this time.

The Tribune has learned the toddler’s mother is in New Providence and attempted to contact her child’s grandmother on Bimini, however, efforts proved fruitless up to press time.

Well-known Bimini resident Lloyd Edgecombe, who is the toddler’s grand-uncle, said the incident was a tragic “accident”.

“It was my grand-nephew,” he said. “It was a group of them; his mother took a group of kids to go cool off. They are all one family living in the same house, and it was an accident.”

“It was a bunch of kids and when they realized the lil’ fella was missing, they found him at the bottom of the pool.”

Mr Edgecombe said efforts were made to resuscitate the toddler.

“He been to the clinic for a couple of hours, and they fly him out to Nassau, and he died yesterday morning,” he told The Tribune.

“I feel bad because I think her (the toddler’s mother) sister is a salesperson at Resorts World. All the facilities up there closed, but they were at the pool,” he said.

On March 20, Resorts World Bimini temporarily closed the property following the coronavirus pandemic which forced an initial shutdown of the tourism industry in the Bahamas.

The government has imposed Emergency Orders with restrictions concerning large social gatherings and beach parties.