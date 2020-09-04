Police Hand Out Meal Vouchers

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle and a team of officers distributed 200 meal vouchers to residents in the Nassau Village and Montell Heights communities yesterday.

The initiative, according to the police chief, is a part of the Royal Bahamas Police Force's ongoing efforts to help those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want to assure the members of the public that the police are in fact their friends and we want to be able to help in all of these communities in any which way we can," he told reporters during yesterday's distribution exercise.

"It's not all about arresting people and putting people in jail although that is a part of our job but what we also want the people to know that we are here for everybody and so today we gave out 200 food vouchers and each of those is valued at $40."

He added: "…We know that this time is a difficult time for a lot of families and we in the Royal Bahamas Police Force, we continue to make the sacrifice and we want to thank those business persons that have partnered with us to make this possible today."

Items that were also distributed yesterday included protective face masks and bottles of water.

Many residents expressed gratitude to the officers for their willingness to lend a helping hand during these challenging times.

"It goes a long way in this pandemic," said Nassau Village resident Lenora Prosper. "I haven't worked since March but I'm trying to survive and I have seven in my house and every little is a help."

Bianca Walkes, another resident in the community, also thanked the RBPF for the effort yesterday, saying the vouchers will be a "major help" in purchasing food for her four children.

Terrence Hutchinson, of Montell Heights, was also overcome with emotion yesterday after being gifted with the assistance package by Commissioner Rolle and his team.

Having been out of work for several months, Mr Hutchinson said trying to make ends meet has been extremely hard as his wife is the only employed worker in the family.

"I can't work. I have steel in my leg," he said. "I went to the National Insurance (Board) to get something eight months ago and I ain't get nothing yet and I used to work. They gave me a (disability) letter to carry to National Insurance from January and I ain't get nothing."

Caring for his wife's elderly cousin, he noted, has also compounded the situation.

"I have a 75-year-old (who lives) with me and she's blind. I does help her, wash her clothes and do all these things for her," he added.

"She's blind and she came from Long Island and she need some assistance too. My wife and me does help her out because that's my wife cousin. Otherwise, we ain't get nothing else. My wife does a little bit of work to the gas station and that's all. Otherwise, ain't nothing else because I can't work."

Mr Hutchinson said he has had to ask others for help.

"(I've been) begging, working and just to move a little garbage just to get something."

While many commended the police for the initiative yesterday, there were some residents who said more could be done to assist those in the community.

"I think the government needs to do a little more, like try to free up some things," said a Montell Heights resident, who only identified himself as Craig.

"Once they could create some work, people could get some money and move about. That's what (Dr) Minnis needs to do."

Last month, Commissioner Rolle and his team of officers gave out water and masks to Windsor Lane residents.

Yesterday, he told reporters police will participate in another similar exercise sometime next week.