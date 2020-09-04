Police Hand Out Meal Vouchers

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle and a team of officers distributed 200 meal vouchers to residents in the Nassau Village and Montell Heights communities yesterday.
The initiative, according to the police chief, is a part of the Royal Bahamas Police Force's ongoing efforts to help those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We want to assure the members of the public that the police are in fact their friends and we want to be able to help in all of these communities in any which way we can," he told reporters during yesterday's distribution exercise.
"It's not all about arresting people and putting people in jail although that is a part of our job but what we also want the people to know that we are here for everybody and so today we gave out 200 food vouchers and each of those is valued at $40."
He added: "…We know that this time is a difficult time for a lot of families and we in the Royal Bahamas Police Force, we continue to make the sacrifice and we want to thank those business persons that have partnered with us to make this possible today."
Items that were also distributed yesterday included protective face masks and bottles of water.
Many residents expressed gratitude to the officers for their willingness to lend a helping hand during these challenging times.
"It goes a long way in this pandemic," said Nassau Village resident Lenora Prosper. "I haven't worked since March but I'm trying to survive and I have seven in my house and every little is a help."
Bianca Walkes, another resident in the community, also thanked the RBPF for the effort yesterday, saying the vouchers will be a "major help" in purchasing food for her four children.
Terrence Hutchinson, of Montell Heights, was also overcome with emotion yesterday after being gifted with the assistance package by Commissioner Rolle and his team.
Having been out of work for several months, Mr Hutchinson said trying to make ends meet has been extremely hard as his wife is the only employed worker in the family.
"I can't work. I have steel in my leg," he said. "I went to the National Insurance (Board) to get something eight months ago and I ain't get nothing yet and I used to work. They gave me a (disability) letter to carry to National Insurance from January and I ain't get nothing."
Caring for his wife's elderly cousin, he noted, has also compounded the situation.
"I have a 75-year-old (who lives) with me and she's blind. I does help her, wash her clothes and do all these things for her," he added.
"She's blind and she came from Long Island and she need some assistance too. My wife and me does help her out because that's my wife cousin. Otherwise, we ain't get nothing else. My wife does a little bit of work to the gas station and that's all. Otherwise, ain't nothing else because I can't work."
Mr Hutchinson said he has had to ask others for help.
"(I've been) begging, working and just to move a little garbage just to get something."
While many commended the police for the initiative yesterday, there were some residents who said more could be done to assist those in the community.
"I think the government needs to do a little more, like try to free up some things," said a Montell Heights resident, who only identified himself as Craig.
"Once they could create some work, people could get some money and move about. That's what (Dr) Minnis needs to do."
Last month, Commissioner Rolle and his team of officers gave out water and masks to Windsor Lane residents.
Yesterday, he told reporters police will participate in another similar exercise sometime next week.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
lol. they learn from the last time. The man did tell them we ain't camel. I wonder if the man they body slam in the night club over the weekend get a voucher
trueBahamian 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
Sounds like the voucher that guy needs is for the hospital. The police are a reflection of society. There are good ones and bad bad ones. It's a good gesture what they're doing here. It would be good if they can clean up the force and get rid of the bad apples.
trueBahamian 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
It's sad the stories covered here. People need to have a chance to help themselves. Hopefully, in the coming months things improve for these residents.
SP 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Thank you, POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle, and the team of officers for the meal vouchers.
Unfortunately, 200 meal vouchers are a minuscule drop in a very big bucket of hungry, traumatized, people that have no clue where their next meals are coming from, also knowing we are entering peak hurricane season!
Using the police is a good way to distribute vouchers but they would need to distribute 20,000+ meal vouchers on a sustained base if they realistically expect to make any impact.
Our country is in a tailspin with no light at the end of the tunnel, and no end in sight.
The only good thing Covid-19 has done is to expose 50 years of political stupidity.
TalRussell 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
A disturbing reflection of the mentality behind the decision wear camouflage to hand out food vouchers by an armed military force must've been a cause behind the need to protect officers and equipment from observation by a community's ResidentsOrdinary aka the perceived enemy. Just couldn't make this stuff up. Just couldn't. A nod of Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
mandela 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Confusing
birdiestrachan 41 minutes ago
Did they take their guns with them the one behind the commissioner seems to have guns by his side.? I am not sure what it is he has in his side pocket.
TalRussell 33 minutes ago
There doesn't have to be visible evidence in the picture actual guns were worn during food vouchers hand out they do represent an armed force and residents would've had good reason believed they had guns nearby in their vehicles.
