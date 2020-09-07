Bahamas Shortlisted For Financial Services Award

The Bahamas has been nominated for the 2020 International Financial Centre honour at the Wealth Briefing Europe Awards, with winners set to be announced on October 14.

The shortlist's unveiling coincided with the publication of WealthBriefing’s Acclaim magazine, which featured those organisations nominated for awards. The Bahamas' feature focused on the resilience of the financial services sector in this nation.

Tanya McCartney, the Bahamas Financial Services Board's BFSB’s chief executive and executive director, said: “We are honoured to have been shortlisted. It is a recognition of the hard work that goes into telling our story as an international financial services centre and our efforts to change the narrative on The Bahamas.

"It is also a testament to the strong public–private sector partnership that exists in The Bahamas for the promotion of financial services. It reflects the combined contributions and support of our member firms, The Bahamas' government, regulators and professional bodies in the promotion of The Bahamas as the clear choice for financial services.”

The Wealth Briefing Europe awards programme focuses on three main categories - experts (individuals and teams); products and services for wealth managers and clients; and institutions of all sizes and types in the European market.