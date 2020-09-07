Bahamian Firm Claims First As Cloud-Based Id Provider

A Bahamian information technology (IT) company yesterday said it had become the first cloud-based identification (ID) card provider to offer such services in this nation and the wider Caribbean.

Sure Badge, in a statement, added that its online card designers can provide professional identification badges and accessories for businesses and other entities ranging in size from five to 500,000 employees.

Joann Hilton, Sure Badge’s chief executive, said the company's creation had come in response to the increased need for security and personal identification.

“We have a single-minded focus on providing fast, efficient, low-cost ID badge printing services," she added. "We know the hassle associated with in-house ID card printing because we have been there.

"Sure Badge was created by local business professionals, who were aware of the trouble related to identity management. We knew there had to be a better way. So, Sure Badge was born. We are thoroughly convinced that outsourcing ID badge production is far more efficient and cost-effective than in-house printing."

The Bahamian-owned and operated company said it offers clients security and technological features that include holographic overlays, ghosted images, watermarks, micro-printing, magstripe, barcode, smartcards and QR codes.