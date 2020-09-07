Mercy Corps Still Helping Gb

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A YEAR after Dorian, Mercy Corps continues to work and provide humanitarian assistance in the Grand Bahama community, having reached 25,000 residents – half of the island’s population.

The organisation recently distributed non-food items to several institutions with vulnerable populations throughout Freeport.

Mercy Corps, a global NGO, said it has been working in the country since September 2019 with a focus on meeting the urgent needs of individuals while helping small businesses rebuild and recover.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercy Corps, along with the generous support of the American Red Cross, has distributed supplies and hygiene items to vulnerable priority groups.

“Evidence suggests that two groups of people are at a higher risk of getting severe COVID-19 disease. These are older people (that is people over 60 years old), and those with underlying medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer). Moreover, people with disabilities are at an increased risk because of close living quarters typical of sheltered populations and regular frequent contact with caregivers,” a press release from Mercy Corps said.

Mercy Corps saw the need to provide items to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Keithra Lightbourn, media communications representative with Mercy Corps, said the items were provided to facilities or organisations with limited resources so they may easily be distributed to patients, residents, or students for the purpose of reducing the risk of transmission.

She stated that the items included face masks, sanitizer spray, antibacterial wipes, washing powder, and shampoo, and other items such as adult diapers for residential homes, including three elderly care facilities (Home Away from Home, Burrows Home, and Bay Berry), as well as the Beacon School for the Disabled and the Council for the Disabled.

Ms Lightbourn explained that the distribution is a component of a broader project in which Mercy Corps produced and distributed water in response to Hurricane Dorian.

Since Hurricane Dorian, Mercy Corps initiated a project, which included 20 distribution points and water production at a rate of 15,000 gallons a day. Ms Lightbourn said this was fully handed over to the Grand Bahamas Utility Company at the end of August.